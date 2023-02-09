Fans of the Charlotte Hornets all over the world may be wondering where in the world are the trades? Sitting at 15-41, the fourth-worst record in the entire league, the Hornets appear to have all the makings of a selling team with the NBA trade deadline inching ever so closely.

However, there has barely been any traction regarding potential trades for the Hornets, which should definitely change with there only being less than three hours to go before the trading window closes.

Thus, the Hornets need to make not just one last-minute trade, but two clutch deals at the buzzer so they could stock up on a combination of more young prospects and draft assets as they try to retool around LaMelo Ball and return to at least their 2021-22 levels.

Hornets trade away Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for John Wall, Amir Coffey, and two second-round picks

It’s no secret that the Clippers are not only looking for a point guard upgrade, they are also hunting for a solid backup center behind Ivica Zubac. The Clippers could very well target Terry Rozier, although his skillset is mostly superfluous with that of the core members of their current roster. Much like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Rozier loves his contested jumpshots.

Thus, if the Clippers were looking to buy off a Hornets fire sale, they should set their sights on Mason Plumlee, a 6’11 big man who will shore up the Clippers’ needs on the interior.

Sure, Mason Plumlee may not be the most exciting option on the trade market. However, Plumlee should be a solid addition nonetheless. His free-throw and jumpshot mechanics may be the stuff of nightmares, but they work well enough.

The 32-year old center was able to revive his free-throw shooting from the depths of hell, improving by around 21 percentage points over his dreadful output last season. Moreover, he is extremely efficient from the field, shooting 66.9 percent overall on the year, and with the Clippers’ ability to space the floor, there’s no reason to expect a drop-off in that department.

The biggest dimension Mason Plumlee could provide the Clippers is his ability to make plays from the high post. He is currently averaging 3.7 assists per game – for reference, that would rank fourth on this Clippers team, only behind Paul George, John Wall, and Kawhi Leonard.

The Hornets may hold out for a first-rounder, but that would be a difficult price to justify for any prospective trade partner given his age and impending free agency. Still, in this scenario, they would do very well by adding Amir Coffey, someone who has proven he belongs in the NBA after a solid 2021-22 campaign and two second-rounders. Wall should be the price of doing business, as his involvement in a potential deal is necessary to match salaries.

Hornets trade Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for Justin Holiday, Jalen Johnson, Vit Krejci, and two second-round picks

Kelly Oubre Jr. might be out until after the All-Star break due to a hand injury, but the Hawks could benefit immensely from adding the 27-year old forward in town. After all, the Hawks have expressed interest in bolstering their wing depth, and in this scenario, they will fill that need without having to relinquish their current most valuable trade asset in John Collins.

Moreover, the Hawks will get Oubre’s bird rights following this trade, so they should be able to offer him the most money once he enters free agency in a few months’ time. Plus, in that trade package above, only Jalen Johnson is playing any meaningful minutes for the Hawks anyway.

For the Hornets, they may not want to trade away a 20 points per game scorer like Oubre for scraps. He’s only 27 years old, so it’s not like he’s a geriatric player that they won’t be able to fit in their future core alongside LaMelo Ball.

However, failing to trade away Oubre will constitute asset mismanagement. It’s better for a rebuilding team to nab some assets for someone who could depart in a few months instead of holding on and hoping that he chooses to re-sign in free agency. And with there being less than three hours left before the deadline, there may not be a ton of suitors waiting at the Hornets’ door.

Thus, this deal will have to do; they will be taking a chance on former first-round pick Jalen Johnson, and two second-rounders isn’t too shabby a return for someone whose reputation precedes their true impact on the court.

The rest

Members of the Hornets front office could rack their brains as much as they could trying to figure out how to rid themselves of Gordon Hayward’s contract, but given the veteran forward’s injury-proneness and his lackluster production when healthy, not one team would take a flier on him and his onerous deal.

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of rumors stating that the Hornets are looking to trade away PJ Washington and/or Jalen McDaniels. Those are moves that do not make too much sense for a rebuilding team, as the two forwards, both only 24 years of age, should still have plenty of room to grow as the Hornets try to wash the stench of this nightmare 2022-23 season away.