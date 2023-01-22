With the playoffs now out of reach, the Charlotte Hornets should be sellers at the coming NBA trade deadline. For the remainder of the season, they should prioritize giving their prospects like James Bouknight, Mark Williams, and Kai Jones playing time so the team can assess them for the future. LaMelo Ball may also be given careful consideration given that he will soon be eligible for extensions and has a chance to demand the highest contract. Here we will look at the players the Hornets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Terry Rozier.

As things stand, the Hornets are among the worst teams in the league. They head towards potentially having the best odds for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They are then expected to make moves with some of their veterans. Players like Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre Jr. could be on the trade block. However, Oubre’s hand injury could complicate things. Both players are expected to be solid role players on competitive teams but may not fetch more than second-round picks.

Gordon Hayward is also available for trade. However, it would likely come at the cost of additional assets or taking back longer-term salaries. Meanwhile, Terry Rozier has played well since signing his extension and has garnered interest from teams like the Lakers. The Hornets may also consider trading other players like PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels, who are set to become free agents this offseason. The team may also re-sign players like Nick Richards, but it could impact their future cap flexibility. Overall, the Hornets are expected to be very active in terms of making moves, especially with their veterans.

With that said, let’s look at the players the Hornets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

4. Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee is one of those aforementioned veterans. Take note that he is on an expiring contract worth $9 million. Keep in mind also that the Hornets have a surplus of talented big men in Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Kai Jones who are behind him on the depth chart.

Right now, Plumlee has had a career-best year and has been a consistent performer on the team. He is averaging 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Plumlee is also shooting 66.5 percent from the field. However, a wise team would recognize the opportunity to trade for him before the February 9th deadline. This is due to his upcoming free agency and the Hornet’s chances of getting a high draft pick this year.

Plumlee could certainly help any potential postseason contender that needs to upgrade the middle. Maybe he could be a great backup to someone like Nikola Jokic in Denver. Or maybe as the primary big man in a playoff-contending squad like Sacramento?

3. Kelly Oubre

Before tearing a ligament on his left hand, Kelly Oubre was having a career year for the Hornets. He was averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 triples per game. Oubre is surely another player that executives are closely monitoring. He is in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Some in the league are also uncertain about whether the Hornets would want to commit to him in free agency.

Of course, the elephant in the room is how Oubre will bounce back after his left hand injury that required surgery. According to reports, his timeline for recovery is four to six weeks, which raises doubt on whether he will be able to return to play by the February 9th trade deadline. Still, any contending squad could roll the dice on him and potentially get a 20-point scorer for a deep postseason run.

2. Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is already 32 years old and earning $30 million this season. He is a potential trade candidate for the Hornets, who are moving closer to a rebuilding phase rather than competing for the playoffs.

Hayward, of course, has been in and out of the lineup. He has played in only 22 games this season and has been dealing with a hamstring injury. His average of 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game is also among the lowest in his career. With $31.5 million owed to him in 2023-24, trading his contract would be great for Charlotte. That said, it could be challenging to find another team willing to take on such a hefty deal given Hayward’s age, injury history, and production.

1. Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is expected to bring in the most substantial return in a trade. While his shooting numbers have decreased this season, Rozier has consistently been a strong player for the Hornets since 2019. In 2022-23, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He is also shooting 33.0 percent from beyond the arc.

A playoff-contending team looking for more scoring off the bench may be willing to give up future assets to acquire Rozier. If that’s the case, the Hornets should seriously consider the offer. The reality is that the future of this team is built around LaMelo Ball and whoever is selected in the 2023 draft. Keeping Rozier on the roster increases the chances of acquiring a player outside of the top five picks. That would help the rebuild in a very meaningful way.