Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers, for all the injury struggles and offensive woes they’ve endured during the early goings of the 2022-23 season, have gone a solid enough 11-7, good for fourth in the cutthroat Western Conference. Nevertheless Ty Lue and the Clippers front office are always looking for improvements that could help in their quest of winning an NBA championship.

In particular, the Clippers are reportedly looking to bolster their depth behind starter Ivica Zubac, the only “traditional” center on their roster. And some of the trade options the Clippers could target include Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl, but there seems to be a catch, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

“The two premier centers on this year’s trade market are Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl, although it seems more likely the Clippers will target a switchable center as an option for Lue to replace Zubac against zippier lineups, as opposed to running a full small-ball unit,” Fischer wrote.

The Clippers’ backup center last season, Isaiah Hartenstein, bolted in free agency for the New York Knicks, which left LA thin on the interior. Ty Lue have deployed Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum as Zubac’s backups – enticing options to stretch out the floor and remain switchable on defense, but perhaps unsustainable for the 6’7 and 6’8 wings, respectively, over the course of an entire season.

As a result, Zubac has averaged a career-high 30.8 minutes a night. While the 7’0 Croatian has responded by putting up the best rebounding and shot-blocking numbers of his career, the Clippers still need a reliable big man to soak up considerable regular season minutes especially given the team’s injury problems. It remains to be seen what trick the Clippers front office has up their sleeve.