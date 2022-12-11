By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Nothing is going right for the Charlotte Hornets right now. They have one of the worst records in the NBA and many of their young players have yet to show serious potential. In LaMelo Ball’s absence, the team has played horribly and a trip to the playoffs looks extremely hard to come by.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, a firesale isn’t too far away for the Hornets. A strong contingent of their starting players could be available for trade.

“Teams are keeping an eye on the availability of players like Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee. Gordon Hayward was on that list before his shoulder injury,” Pincus writes. “Additionally, P.J. Washington (a pending restricted free agent) could be available as he’s believed to be seeking a larger payday than the Hornets are willing to offer.”

Oubre, Washington and Plumlee are free agents after this season, making trades for them seem very likely. Hayward has two years left on his contract, including this one, and Rozier is signed through 2026.

Ball has played only three games so far this season, a primary reason why the offense has fallen to the worst in the league. The Hornets do play hard but the results are not inspiring. On Dec. 15, teams can trade players they signed in the offseason, which could kick trade season into action. The Hornets may find themselves in the thick of trade talks to start a soft rebuild around Ball.