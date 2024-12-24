The Charlotte Hornets showed some flashes early in the 2024-25 season, but they are currently 7-21 and 13 in the Eastern Conference. Despite their young talent, the Hornets are on their way to ending up in the lottery once again.

LaMelo Ball is doing his best, averaging 30.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. It's a career-high in points per game for Ball, up six PPG from his previous career-high. Ball is shooting 42.1 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from three and playing at an All-Star level.

Second-year forward Brandon Miller has also played at a high level. Although Miller is out with a left ankle sprain, his production has resulted in a quality second-year jump. The 22-year-old is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shoots 40.6 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from behind the arc.

Ball and Miller are the core pieces for Charlotte, but there are other young players and role players to monitor. Young center Mark Williams remains a question when it comes to his long-term role with the Hornets. Williams has been a quality rebounder and shot blocker when on the floor, but he has been injury-prone in his early career.

Charlotte also has another solid center, Nick Richards, who is only 27 years old. Richards is putting together a career year, averaging 11 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The Hornets may have to make a long-term decision between Williams and Richards, but both could garner trade interest around the league.

Miles Bridges is another intriguing player on Charlotte's roster. Bridges is in the first year of a three-year $75 million deal. The 26-year-old forward has played well during his career with the Hornets, but off-the-court issues have headlined his career. He could be a potential trade chip for the Hornets if they decide to sell.

With that in mind, let's break down the Hornets' biggest disappointment early in the 2024-25 season.

Rookie forward Tidjane Salaun has struggled

The Hornets selected forward Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old forward is averaging five points per game, along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Salaun is shooting an inefficient 32.5 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from downtown.

Salaun's not been a complete bust, as he's contributed to Charlotte by doing the little things. However, considering he was the sixth overall pick, he has been disappointing through his first 24 games.

Salaun is playing 19 minutes per game and is primarily in a backup role, but has started eight games. With the Hornets' struggles as a team, they can afford to give Salaun more time to develop. They aren't in a rush to be a contender, which is why Salaun's early struggles aren't a detriment.

Charlotte can afford Salaun to go through growing pains as he adjusts to playing in the NBA. In 33 games in 2023-24 for Cholet Basket in the LNB Espoirs (French U21 league), Salaun averaged nine points per game, along with four rebounds, an assist, and 1.2 steals. He shot 37.3 percent from the floor and 32.9 percent from deep.

Salaun's numbers didn't jump off the page in the overseas league, but Charlotte drafted him for his potential. Salaun is a six-foot-nine forward with a seven-foot-two wingspan. The 19-year-old has good athleticism and competes by making the hustle plays on both ends of the floor.

However, Salaun still needs to develop his game as a defender and become a more consistent jump shooter. Salaun has the potential to develop into a quality young player for the Hornets, but he's been disappointing early through his rookie year.