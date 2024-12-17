The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 121-108 but suffered another potential loss as well. Brandon Miller left the game with what appeared to be an ankle sprain. He tweaked it one time earlier in the game, tied his shoes up, and reentered, but he rolled it again, unfortunately. Miller exited the game in the third quarter after 31 minutes of action.

Charles Lee's update on Brandon Miller's injury

Hornets head coach Charles Lee had a front-row seat to Brandon Miller's injury and addressed the media after the game when asked about his star-caliber forward.

“I think that he might have stepped on a foot in front of our bench – I’m not sure whose,” Lee said. “Then going down the other way, he drives on, I believe it was (Paul) George, and lays it in, and then just as he came down, he tweaked it. We’ll evaluate him, and I know our performance staff will be on top of it.”

Miller hobbled off the court and needed some assistance to head back to the locker room after the injury transpired. There's no timetable yet for his return, but hopefully, it's not too long. The Hornets have already been decimated by injuries in the early part of the season.

The Hornets finally got to roll out their starting five

It took a few months, but coach Lee finally got to see the Hornets projected starting five everyone envisioned after he took the job.

“It was great to see all those guys out there. I thought that between Mark (Williams) and Nick (Richards), they did a great job of having a paint presence early in that first half – blocking some shots and being active. We have to be able to sustain that and have that consistency in that regard. I think that the offensive flow, you got to see those guys back-picking and slipping and setting screens for each other and throwing lobs. At the end of the second half, I thought that we had great intensity – diving on the floor for a loose ball, ‘Melo was involved in that. I think all those guys are just going to continue to get better and better chemistry and cohesion and keep growing.”

The Hornets area still without Tre Mann, but getting the opportunity to see the starters live and in action was a step in the right direction. As long as Miller's injury isn't anything major, Lee will be able to get more looks and find multiple ways for everyone to be effective alongside one another as they continue to gel.