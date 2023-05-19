After advancing to the play-in tournament in the past two seasons, the Charlotte Hornets had a horrific 2022-23 campaign, thus opening up a massive opportunity to select a top-tier pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Victor Wembanyama has been discussed as one of the best NBA prospects ever, so every organization has been vying for that spot. The Hornets missed it by one step, but the privilege of having the No. 2 pick will be an immense boost to their roster.

Missing out on Wembanyama will reduce their choice to two magnificent players in Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. Henderson is a combo guard who may clash with franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball as the lead ball handler of the squad, but in this generation of the NBA, having too many guards will rarely be a problem. In terms of fit, one can argue that Miller is better because of his elite shooting and fantastic two-way prowess.

Most have Henderson, while some have Miller at No. 2, but there is no doubt that choosing Henderson is the better decision.

Henderson is a rare talent

Before the struggles Scoot Henderson experienced in his second season in the G-League, it was a consensus that he was selected after Victor Wembanyama. The hurdles he endured would be a huge help in his mentality because Henderson will experience a ton of hardships at the NBA level, so he will need to know how to adapt to these situations. Furthermore, his camp knew that Henderson was a lock for the top-three spot, so there was little reason to risk playing him for more games.

Henderson’s explosiveness, athleticism, and speed are some of the vital characteristics that separate him from the rest of his class. The rare combination he possesses in his arsenal that is perfect for a franchise player or a star in an organization is a crucial asset that the Hornets must prioritize in choosing Scoot Henderson. Miller could be the better fit alongside Ball, Terry Rozier, and the rest of the crew, but one must not miss the chance of choosing Scoot Henderson.

Miller had off-court issues

When Alabama was able to secure the services of Brandon Miller, the expectation was for them to experience a ton of success and victories. The positive outcomes were present, but some negative circumstances impacted their campaign. Miller was accused of supplying the gun his teammate used to kill someone in January.

Miller was not charged with any case because they could not prove his involvement in the issue, but it’s not a pleasing sight for the franchises planning to take him in the NBA Draft. Moreover, Hornets forward Miles Bridges is still on the roster, so it would be challenging for the organization to have two critical pieces susceptible to off-court issues.

Henderson & Ball will be a dynamic backcourt for Hornets

For a squad that has been struggling with their draft picks for many years now, getting an individual who is a more guaranteed star in the NBA is advisable. Scoot Henderson has been playing against pros for two years, and his methodical and mature approach to the game will be vital in the Hornets’ plans.

Despite having two ball-dominant guards, Henderson and Ball have shown selfless tendencies as well, and it will be integral for a lineup to have multiple shot-creators. Additionally, Ball has the size of a combo guard or forward, so it will not be a mismatch on the defensive end.