G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson set the basketball world on fire as a walking highlight reel, drawing comparisons to future Hall of Famers like Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose with his athleticism and playmaking ability.

A projected top-three selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, there are many who believe he should be the clear-cut No. 2 pick in the draft, which the Charlotte Hornets hold after going 27-55 in the 2022-23 season. However, with veteran guard Terry Rozier not only playing well but signing a four-year, $96.3 million contract with the Hornets last summer, they may choose to address another position.

That said, there are questions about selecting former Alabama star Brandon Miller, who has a game tailor-made for the NBA but also brings off-the-court baggage.

Which leads analysts and draft enthusiasts back to Henderson, a player that’s 10 years younger than Rozier and more suited to play shooting guard at 6-foot-3 (Rozier is 6-foot-1).

The question then becomes what a LaMelo-Scoot backcourt looks like, with both players at the best with the ball in their hands. To Scoot, there’s no question that he can fit with Ball though, or anyone for that matter.