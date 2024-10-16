Throughout the preseason, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball appears to be playing pain free basketball and showing his All-Star prowess again in limited minutes. In three games, he's averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 assists in 22 minutes of action on average. Playing healthy provides optimism for a franchise that has seemed to turn the corner. Ball improves this team across the board when he's on the floor, especially offensively. If he's healthy, he can be an upper echelon player at his position and here's how.

LaMelo Ball is splitting play initiator duties

Traditionally, point guards bring the ball up the floor and set the table for their teammates. Ball has also done that in the past and has saw solid success, but with other capable ball handlers, Ball can take a seat at the table and get fed the ball. Having Brandon Miller bring the ball up would be the perfect way to see what off-ball Ball could look like. There's been a few sets in the preseason already that's shown glimpses of what that could look like.

Charlotte also has reliable guards coming off the bench that could assume that role with Ball sliding to the two. Tre Mann and Seth Curry could share the floor with Ball to alleviate those duties from time to time. Seeing LaMelo Ball create opportunities off of catch and shoot moments or cuts to the basket is different, but it'll show that his game is rounding more into form.

Ball has to become a willing defender, not a great one

Charles Lee has let it be known that he's defense first when it comes down to his coaching style. In the first few preseason games, Ball has shown to be more disciplined on that end of the floor. Not gambling in the passing lanes as much, switching on to ball handlers after screens, and getting over screens. He doesn't have the elite athleticism to lockdown multiple positions or stay in front of the shifty point guards on a daily basis. Still, he's show more attention to detail to disrupt plays to throw off the flow of the offense.

Plus, once Mark Williams returns, having a versatile defender to patrol the paint will make Ball's life easier. Even in situations where a defender is beat off the dribble, the back line can make a play at the rim. As long Ball's effort is there on that end, it'll show that he can impact the game on both sides of the ball. Maybe he'll never be considered a two-way guy, but maybe he can get close.

Hornets need LaMelo Ball to be special on offense, as he's been

LaMelo Ball is a show stopper at the end of the day. His elite playmaking and knack for scoring make him a threat at all three levels. He attempts a little under eight three's a game for his career on 37% shooting from deep. Seeing his game expand more towards the rim on drive attempts will be interesting as well to keep the defense honest. Even when that does happen, he's one of the better passers in the league.

Ball is capable of leading this team in assists and scoring just like he has in years past. He has full command of the offense. If he's healthy for the duration of the season and plays around 60ish games, the Hornets can find themselves in a better position than in years past. A playoff spot might not be out of reach.