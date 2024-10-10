The Charlotte Hornets storylines heading into the 2024-25 season are nothing short of interesting. LaMelo Ball's return headlines anything going on in the Queen City, but there's one player whose impact will be vital for how far the Hornets could go. Mark Williams' development could shatter the expectations that have been set on this team if he's healthy this season. He's likely sitting out the preseason with a left foot strain, but should have a breakout kind of campaign once the real thing kicks off in a couple weeks.

Having a defensive anchor is huge in today's NBA

There's still value in mobile rim protectors. Kristaps Porzingis found a home in Boston and contributed to a title, the Dallas Mavericks got two solid ones in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively to make a run to the NBA Finals. Being able to alter shots at and around the rim intimidates teams from feasting in the paint. When healthy, Williams showed his ability to deter teams from scoring in the interior. He even had the Hornets defensive rating in the top 10 at one point during the 2022-23 season.

Good defense ends a team's possession, forces turnovers from bad decisions, and creates more opportunities in transition. We've seen his impact on the game and that's something that was hard to replicate without him in the lineup. Charlotte was last in defensive efficiency a season ago, so they could use their man in the middle again.

Gravity of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller will magnify Mark Williams' offense

Williams won't be looked to as one of the top scoring options for Charlotte. In 62 career games, his scoring average is only 10 points. Playing with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller will create different kinds of opportunities for him in pick and roll situations, lobs around the rim, and potential second chance points. There will rarely be any called plays for him, but getting buckets within the flow of the game will add up for Williams to be a threat around the painted area. He shoots 64% from the field for his career, so the soft touch around the rim is there.

Plus, if the primary ball handlers are doubled or blitzed in screen and roll situations, Williams can make the sound decisions — whether that's out of a short roll or a full dive to the rim.

So why not Brandon Miller to breakout?

Brandon Miller's 2024-25 campaign will be special, especially since Ball's presence will give him more freedom on offense. It's possible he could lead this team in scoring and mold more into a two-way player, guarding the opposing perimeter stars as well. As great as that sounds, that's what we expect out of him given the great rookie season he had.

It's no surprise to anyone if he makes an All-Star level leap in year two. When you're drafted in the top two of your respective draft class by a team, that's the expectation. Miller earned seven percent of the votes to be the player most likely to have a breakout season on the NBA GMs survey.

Mark Williams has a chance to show his value and establish himself. Paired with Charles Lee, who has emphasized defense since he got the job, Williams is in prime position to dominate.