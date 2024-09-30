There's plenty of storylines to follow for the Charlotte Hornets entering the 2024-25 campaign, but none bigger than the one that follows franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball. Since the 2022-23 season, Ball has only appeared in 58 total games. Everyone's hoping to see him return to action soon, but nobody more than himself as he enters year number five in his young career.

“Happy to be here happy to get started. I feel good and ready to play,” Ball said. He's dealt with some ankle issues over the last few seasons, but that could be a thing of the past for him. “They got me in ankle braces. I found some good ones, so it should be straight.”

Ball has been labeled injury prone by some after failing to stay on the floor with lower leg issues. Some viewed his injury history similar to Steph Curry's, who also came into the NBA with ankle issues of his own.

“Obviously I knew I needed something, but it was about feel,” Ball said. “I'd be wearing some and it'd still hurt or it'd rub on my ankle. Just glad I found something that worked.”

He's hoping his ankles hold up this season in order to unlock this team's potential moving forward.

LaMelo Ball's new vet gives him huge props

Sixteen-year NBA veteran Taj Gibson is entering his first season with the Charlotte Hornets after spending the 2023-24 season with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. He's seen his fair share of talented young players in his career and he gets to share the floor now with a few more guys in Charlotte. He gave everyone their props, but gave their franchise point guard the biggest shoutout.

“One thing about him that all great guards have to have is confidence,” Gibson said. “One thing about Melo is when he comes into a room, he brightens up the room. He's himself, he's not trying to be anybody else.”

That's the kind of energy most franchise players need to have when it comes down to turning around an organization. Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and eight assists in 22 games last year before going down with his injuries. Putting up a career-high in points before getting sidelined.

LaMelo Ball's All-Star form can help propel this team

Ball was an All-Star in 2022 with a less talented roster at the time. With more help around him, it's possible he can get back to that kind of level, especially if his team winning games. Charlotte only won 21 games in 2023-24 due to injuries to Ball, Mark Williams, and others. With a new coaching staff in place, everyone is setup to succeed, but it all starts with LaMelo Ball.

As a scorer and playmaker at 6'7, getting to his spots and getting his teammates involved will continue to be his role with his team. With Charles Lee in place, their will be a heavy emphasis on defense. Even Ball understands that and is ready to embrace the challenges that come with growing on that side of the floor.

After being last in defensive efficiency in 2024, it'll have to be on hands on deck for the Hornets to improve on that end of the floor. Which again, starts with their best player leading the way to make a leap to being a two-way star.