With the Charlotte Hornets' schedule being released, the excitement for the NBA season to return is starting to seep out of the masses. Charlotte's 2023-24 roster has a good group of young and veteran talent that could make the Hornets fun to watch. A key piece returning after taking a year off, is Miles Bridges. We all know what happened last year and there's no need to continue to bring up the past at this point. The last time Bridges was on the floor, he was developing into a go-to scorer for a young team. It'll be fun to relive the LaMelo Ball to Bridges lobs, but we still have to wait for a little while.

The Bridges are still on hold

Miles Bridges is still suspended for the first 10 games of the season. So, everyone has to wait just a bit until we can see if he's still a 20 point scorer and the team's best perimeter defender. Taking a season off could have negative effects to a player's body sometimes, but Bridges is only 25 years old. His athleticism should still be in tact without a doubt. Being back in the locker room and immersed in team activities will be awesome to see, both for him and the rest of the organization.

Predicting Hornets' record in the first 10 games without Bridges

In those first 10 games without Bridges, the Hornets play: the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards (2x), New York Knicks, and the Miami Heat. Of all those teams, only three of them made it to the postseason in 2023. That does not mean that they will be easy games, but everything is winnable. Most of the teams they're playing in that 10 game span are relatively at the same level as them. Young teams that are just scratching the surface of what they really are. Best case scenario, the Hornets can man down the fort without Bridges and have a 6-4 record in 10 games. Maybe struggle against veteran teams and star power in the Mavericks, Pacers, Knicks, and Heat.

Once Bridges returns, he should fit back into the system seamlessly. In years past he has shown the ability to play off ball, on ball, and be an effective cutter. Playing with two point guards in LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier should make everything easier on him. Ease back into the grand schemes of things slowly and ramp it up as the season progresses. Plus, Steve Clifford is going to love having a defense first guy available to him. Clifford is known for his sets on that end of the floor. Bridges is the perfect two-way player for his system in Charlotte.