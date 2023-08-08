After signing a qualifying offer with the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges is ready to put all his wrongdoings behind him. His off-the-floor errors potentially cost him over $100 million after having a career year in the 2021-22 season. He averaged career-highs across the board in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Instead, he had to take about a $90 million pay cut and accept a $7.9 million qualifying deal. Rather than seeking out another team, he feels an obligation to finish what he started in Charlotte. Now he has the potential to regain the dollars he lost in this upcoming season.

“It’s been tough for me, not playing basketball,” Bridges said when he spoke to the media for the first time in a year. “But it’s also given me a chance to become a better person off the court. That’s my main focus, just becoming somebody that my family and the Hornets organization can be proud of and can trust again.”

Fortunately for Bridges, he got a second chance with his organization, let alone the NBA. The new ownership group also seems eager to have their swingman back on the roster. Co-owner Rick Schnall made some remarks about Bridges decision to take the one-year deal as well.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“What I like about Miles is that he wanted to bet on himself. He wanted to take a one year contract because he believed in himself… that he will have a great year.”

This team looks a little different than the one that Bridges last played on. Mark Williams is a new integral part to what the team will do defensively moving forward, along with the influx of rookies acquired from the 2023 NBA Draft. Still, Bridges should still fit in nicely on this team, especially with his good friend, LaMelo Ball, who will be sure to keep everyone involved and set the table. There's no telling what Steve Clifford's starting lineup will look like yet, but it'll be interesting to see where he puts guys.

Figuring out who is starting at both forward spots is the issue. Having Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, and still potentially PJ Washington (assuming he resigns). It's a good problem to have and Bridges' versatility could give him the nudge to get back into the starting lineup.