The North Carolina football program is preparing for the upcoming season with Bill Belichick leading the way as head coach. Many expected South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez to be the outright starting quarterback for the Tar Heels. However, it sounds like competition is heating up, and now Lopez is being pushed for the starting role.

Reports indicate that Max Johnson is making a serious case for the starting job, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The latest update suggests that Belichick will be forced to make a tough decision before North Carolina's Week 1 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.

“When South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez picked the Tar Heels this spring, any thoughts of a competition for the starting job seemed like an afterthought. But Max Johnson has pushed Lopez in fall camp and made it a legitimate competition. Lopez has a slight edge to this point, per a source.”

Lopez, who is 20 years old, had his first taste as a starting quarterback at South Alabama last season. He flashed major potential and transferred to North Carolina for a chance to play in a bigger spotlight. Gio Lopez ended the 2024-25 campaign with 2,559 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns (18 passing), and a 66.0% completion percentage.

Meanwhile, Max Johnson is 24 years old and is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson. North Carolina is the third program he has played for in his collegiate career, as he has also played for the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies. Johnson transferred to the Tar Heels last offseason and played the backup role.

Although he has been a starter before and he is a rather experienced quarterback. Throughout his college career, Johnson has recorded 5,923 passing yards and 53 total touchdowns (47 passing) while owning a 60.5% completion percentage.

We'll see who earns the starting role in North Caroline in due time. Head coach Bill Belichick will likely give both quarterbacks a fair shake before making a final decision.