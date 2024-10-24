The Charlotte Hornets continued their home opener win streak with a comeback win against the Houston Rockets. Charlotte has won its last four season debut games, the longest active streak in the NBA. LaMelo Ball also returned to the regular season after playing just 22 games in the 2023-24 season. He finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists to remind everyone he's one of the elite guards in the game when healthy.

LaMelo Ball on getting their first win on the road

The Hornets were down by as many as 18 points in the second half of this game, but LaMelo Ball spurred their comeback. He poured 12 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter.

“First games, you wanna come out and just set a tone, so had to get that first win,” Ball said.

He also set the tone early with a blocked shot and turned defense into offense. New head coach Charles Lee wants to build an identity on the defensive side of the ball. If Ball embodies that, everyone else should follow suit. Ball mentioned how important it is to be a two-way player.

“Pretty much competing, trying to play both sides of the ball. It just helps the team.”

Charles Lee his first win as Hornets head coach

The Hornets rookie had coach secured his first win in a hostile environment on Wednesday night. After being hired in the offseason, Ball was happy to help coach Lee secure his first W.

“It's great. You come in and got your first real game, so you definitely want to win,” Ball said. “New coach, new everything. We're trying to build a whole new thing, so just to come in and get that first win, it's a blessing.”

After an 18-point comeback, it is a blessing for the Hornets that they managed to dig deep and win this game for their new coach. It was the team's gritty defense on one end and relying on Ball or Tre Mann, who finished with 24 points off the bench, to handle things offensively that allowed the team to close the gap.

LaMelo Ball is the ‘engine' that runs this team

After securing his first win, Charles Lee described LaMelo Ball as the “engine” for this team. Ball stayed humble, though when he was asked what he thought about his coach's comments.

“I think we all just gotta go out there and compete. Play every game like it's our last and just try to win.”

No matter how you slice it, Coach Lee is spot on. With Ball in the lineup and healthy enough to contribute, he is the player who can define a season for a young, exciting team. As the season continues, Charlotte will continue to lean on Ball's production to get tough wins like they did against Houston.

What's next for Charlotte?

The Hornets will continue their road trip with one stop in Atlanta to play the Hawks on Friday before heading back to Charlotte for their home opener against the Miami Heat. Charlotte won the season series against the Hawks 3-1 a season ago, but they were swept by the Heat, which will make for an interesting next few games.