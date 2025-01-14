The Charlotte Hornets are struggling mightily to put wins on the board this season, winning just eight of their first 36 games in 2024-25. That puts them at the 14th spot out East. On the bright side, despite the losing, Brandon Miller still feels like he and the Hornets as a whole are improving.

“I feel like as a player, just getting better every day, whether that's a game or practice,” Miller said. “Just another opportunity to get better with my teammates and get on the right track.”

Miller has appeared in 26 games so far this season and has improved in year two, posting career-highs across the board. He's getting to spots more effortlessly and getting the shots that he wants on a nightly basis. Averaging 21 points, things look easier for Miller around the midseason mark in 2024-25.

Brandon Miller reflects on recent matchup vs. Suns

After losing to the Phoenix Suns 120-113, Miller sounded optimistic about not just himself, but his team's progression as well.

“I know we went out with the right mindset, going out there and playing as hard as we can. Didn't get the outcome we wanted, but it's a long season, so just worry about the next game and try to go win with the most energy that we can.”

With LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams getting healthy and playing extended minutes, maybe Charlotte could make a run if they continue to make strides and stay productive. At one point in this matchup with the Suns, the Hornets were up by double digits. They squandered the lead eventually, but Miller, Ball, and Williams were three of the four leading scorers for the Hornets.

Miller reveals what went wrong vs. Suns

After having a lead over Phoenix, Miller felt like the could've had that game if they just did one thing throughout the rest of the game.

“I think we stay with the same pace we did in the first half and I think we win this game by a good amount. We could've had some defensive possessions that could have been better, but it's part of the game. It's a long season, but we'll get on the same page one of these days.”

Playing with pace is the likely one of the keys to winning in any sport. Finding a way to generate easier shots once you find a groove that works for your team to build leads and stack wins. If the Hornets can identify how they want to play on a nightly basis, life would be easier for them.

Like Miller mentioned, it is a long season. They still have over 40 games to figure out how they like to play, the spots on the floor they want to attack, and whether they crash or leak out on the boards, everything matters. On the bright side, with a somewhat healthy team, we'll eventually see how this team is supposed to operate when at full strength.

The Hornets have two more games to finish out their road trip in Utah and Chicago. Maybe they can get back into the win column.