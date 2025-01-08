The Charlotte Hornets returned home to take on the Phoenix Suns and snapped a 10-game losing streak, beating them 115-104. Snapping that streak seemed to have breathed some new life into this team, and LaMelo Ball kept it real after the game.

“Nobody likes losing, especially consecutively like that – L after L after L. It was definitely our time to get a win, and we’re just going to try to use that energy to get another win, then go from there.”

The Hornets are 3-20 in their last 23 games, including that 10-game losing streak, but an eight-game skid as well. It has not been easy for this team to stack wins. In fact, they've only managed to win back-to-back games once so far this season. So if Ball and the Hornets can build off this win against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns, maybe they can keep the groove going.

Miles Bridges, Charles Lee acknowledge turning point

The Hornets were trailing after the first quarter, 29-22. But they managed to outscore the Suns 37-17 to go into the half with a 59-46 lead. Hornets' head coach Charles Lee gave us the rundown on how that happened.

“It’s definitely one of the better quarters that we’ve had this year,” Lee said. “I just think the defensive focus and gameplan execution was really good – the ability to switch coverages and matchups. That second quarter was actually really good for us. I’m just proud of the group for continuing to just chop away, chop away, chop away, especially when shots weren’t falling for us early in the game. There was no let up with our defense.”

Miles Bridges chimed in as well and echoed similar sentiments as his coach.

“It was big. I felt like that’s what helped us win the game overall. Just that second quarter, getting us in our zone. We were all locked in on defense, making the right plays on offense. ‘Melo (Ball) heated up, so everything was going right for us.”

The Hornets are getting healthy for the home stretch

The Hornets are still without Tre Mann, but their starting lineup is healthy and are finding their way. With LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams all playing huge minutes, they still need time to mesh with one another to build chemistry. Unfortunately, it's not something that happens overnight.

They've only played a handful of games together, so it'll take time to mesh and form a brand of basketball that can help develop a culture and win games. Speaking of winning, let's see if Charlotte can do that on their five-game road trip. Which includes a rematch against the Phoenix Suns. Let's see what they learned from tonight as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on January 9th.