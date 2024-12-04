Brandon Miller put on another dazzling performance, but unfortunately, it came in a 110-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Miller finished with a game-high 34 points and was the bright spot for his team yet again. The Charlotte Hornets have now lost six straight games and would love to get back in the win column, but their young star's scoring outburst should translate to that soon.

During the losing streak, Miller has managed to put up at least 20 points in eight straight games. Solidifying his role as one of the team's go-to scorers on a nightly basis, no matter who's in the lineup. With LaMelo Ball out at least two weeks, the onus falls on him to show out for his team to be competitive and he's stepped up to the plate.

Paul George gives Hornets' Brandon Miller his props on his development

Paul George, who had 29 points of his own, traded buckets with his protege in this tight game. He made some glowing remarks about his protege's game and how it's grown.

“I was watching from the sideline, possessions when I wasn't on the floor,” George said. “It was a chance to really watch him. I was just impressed with his level of maturation of letting the game come to him, slowing down, playing better in the paint. He just looked a lot more comfortable. I noticed that on the bench. We tried to take him out the game a little bit, but he wasn't affected. He still kept being aggressive and kept shooting. Because of that, he found himself.”

The 76ers did blitz screens, send doubles, and try to force Miller into tough situations, but he still got to his spots and thrived. Miller's game has really come into its own over the last few months.

Charles Lee echoes Paul George's sentiments and then some

Hornets head coach Charles Lee is happy to see Brandon Miller's growth on both ends of the floor. Which included a stint in guarding George to start the game.

“Really proud of Brandon. I thought he elevated his game defensively to start, starting him on (Paul) George,” Lee said.

“I thought that he was locked in. He wanted to close the gap, he wanted to make it tough. I thought there was a play early in the first half where he’s trying to pick him up full court and make sure he sees a body. Offensively, just trying to make the right plays when they needed to be made,” Lee added.

“When they have two on the ball and they blitz him, he’s hitting seam passes and trusting his teammates. I just think there’s been a ton of growth from Brandon over the last couple of days now that he’s seen that he’s the focal point of another team’s defense. Without some of our other offensive weapons, he’s had to take on a different type of load, and I think he’s doing a really good job of just taking what the game gives him.”

Every team that takes on Charlotte has Miller at the top of their scouting report and he's still finding ways to score and be effective on both ends of the floor. Maybe that'll translate into wins sooner rather than later.