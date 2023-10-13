The Charlotte Hornets sure shocked their fan base back during the NBA draft when they selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick instead of Scoot Henderson. It's not that Miller wasn't worthy of being a high draft pick, he had been slated to go in the lottery in the majority of mock drafts. It's just that Henderson was the consensus second best player available following Victor Wembanyama. Miller's going to have a lot of expectations this season as he's expected to help turn the franchise's woes around. Following the Hornets first preseason game, Brandon Miller drew praise from head coach Steve Clifford, and for a surprising reason as per James Plowright of All Hornets.

Brandon Miller's aggressiveness in the Hornets first preseason game should be a welcome sign for Hornets fans. Overall though, Miller's performance was a little underwhelming. He came off the bench and finished with eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

He shot only 3-9 from the field and didn't connect on a single one of this four attempts from three-point range. Obviously the NBA is going to be a learning curve for Miller who is still relatively raw having played only one season of college basketball.

In five games for the Hornets during NBA Summer League, Miller averaged 15.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 38.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Miller is expected to be an ideal running mate alongside LaMelo Ball.