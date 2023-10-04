Day one of training camp is in the books for the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets feature a roster full of a bunch of young athletes that are looking for playing time and trying to fit in with the squad. After practice concluded, LaMelo Ball took some time to talk with the media and answer some questions.

“It feels good just to be out here and playing with the guys,” Ball said. “We got a lot of defenders, a lot of people can run, get out, and shoot the ball so it's looking good.”

Ball is entering year four of his already productive All-Star caliber career. Coming off a campaign where he only played 36 games, it feels a little bit like a prove it year for Ball as he works to get back in shape and find success with Charlotte's current core.

During media day Ball, coach Steve Clifford, and several of the Hornets players spoke highly of rookie Brandon Miller, who was selected with the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller's game already sounds like it's further along than what some people would expect, and here's what Ball had to say about his talented new teammate.

“He's smooth, real smooth. He knows how to use his feet and play the game, he's very athletic too. He knows how to play the game and that's big.”

Brandon Miller didn't speak to the media after day one, but he will certainly be made available soon. Maybe it's better that way too. The more runs he's involved in, the better insight he'll be able to provide everyone with. This young team has a lot of interesting players to hear from, but it looks like Miller is already turning heads early on.