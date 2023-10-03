NBA Media Day across the league seemed like a success. Veteran players in new places, but also rookies just kicking off their careers. The Charlotte Hornets were one of many teams that are getting ready to start training camp and see what their fresh faces can do. Early on before training camp though, it seems like Brandon Miller's name is one that everyone is excited to see in action. Head coach Steve Clifford seems excited about implementing Miller into the fold.

“When you watched him in college, he's a throwback player. Guys come out so early now, the IQ part is harder to find. Brandon is far advanced. He's gonna be on the floor right away. He's got size, knows how to play, can really pass, and he plays at both sides of the floor.”

Clifford has been around a lot of talented players, but most young guys do come in raw. It takes time for most players to figure out what they can and can't do, then improve on it later. Seems like Miller is already a couple steps ahead of your everyday rookie. Some of his teammates had more positive things to support Clifford's thesis. LaMelo Ball said, “He's a great player. It feels like he already knows how to play the game. Playing alongside him already feels smooth.”

Ball should benefit the most while sharing the floor with Miller. He already is responsible for a lot of things on offense. Of course, he has Terry Rozier to be an extra scorer and playmaker, but having one that is 6'9 should make life a lot easier for Ball. Gordon Hayward shared his thoughts on the 2nd overall pick as well.

“The thing that is most impressive to me about Brandon is his feel for the game,” Hayward said. “He's obviously got size, he can shoot, he can score, but I've been impressed with his ability to be poised in the pockets. He doesn't get sped up too much, which is rare for young players. He's certainly what we asked for to help us this year. Both offensively & defensively he provides some versatility for us as well.”

PJ Washington said, “There's not a lot of things he can't do on the court,” Terry Rozier said. “He definitely belongs in this league. I can speak for us all, we're all excited to see him.”

Literally everyone that was asked about Miller had nothing but great things to say about him and his game. Now it's up to him to live up to those expectations and maybe even exceed them. Charlotte hasn't been to the postseason in seven years. With all the talent on the roster, there is optimism in the organization that they could break the longest active playoff drought in the league.

Miller knows he got some big shoes to fill moving forward and he addressed some of compliments his teammates gave him during media day.

“It's a big role to have just coming in as a rookie. As a team, we'll feel everything out. It's gonna be a long season, but it'll definitely be a great season.”

If the media day hype is real, Miller might just be primed for a Rookie of the Year campaign. Only time will tell, but everyone is optimistic about his fit with this deep roster.