It is not often that fans see NBA Draft picks from an HBCU. Most of them do have connections through relatives and even immediate family members like the Thompson twins. The 2023 Draft Class has its fair share of HBCU roots. None are more prominent than the Charlotte Hornets' second overall pick Brandon Miller and his Fisk University basketball connection with Darell Miller Jr.

The Hornets rookie, unknown to most, has a brother who played for an HBCU basketball team, per Steven Gaither of HBCU Gameday.

Not only did Darell Miller Jr. play but he was dominant and even considered a star at Fisk University basketball. He played there starting in 2014. Eventually, he would not be drafted into the NBA. The older Miller sibling did not give up on his dreams of being a professional basketball player.

He went to Vietnam to play for the Danang Dragons. His career would pop off overseas. Brandon Miller's sibling had a career-high 43 points during an October 26th game in 2020 against the Nha Trang Dolphins.

The Fisk University basketball standout was also not slacking on the boards. He totaled 26 rebounds as his career-best against the Thang Long Warriors. Overall, he had five double-doubles during his stint with the Vietnamese team.

There is still a way that Darell Miller Jr. could play with his brother. He could get called up by a G-League team on a two-way deal and potentially play against or alongside Brandon Miller. One thing is certain and that is the Miller family has basketball running in their blood.