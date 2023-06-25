Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller is not backing down from his championship claims. He said in an interview with Charlotte Sports Live the Hornets are “going to get a lot of wins this year,” and pursue an NBA championship.

“Definitely going to try to hold up the big trophy at the end,” Miller said.

After he was picked by the Hornets in the NBA Draft, Miller predicted his team would reach the NBA Finals. Last season, the Hornets finished with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (27-55).

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year,” Miller told WCNC's Ashley Stroelhein. “So hopefully, we will get the big trophy at the end.”

Brandon Miller, who played college basketball at Alabama in his lone season, was picked second by the Hornets. He was a consensus second-team All-American for the Crimson Tide, who were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Miller, who averaged 18.8 points on 43.0 percent shooting and 38.4 percent from 3-point range, was also named the SEC Player of the Year.

Miller is part of a Hornets draft class that included guards Nick Smith Jr. (No. 27 pick) and Amari Bailey (No. 41). Miller was selected after the San Antonio Spurs drafted French sensation Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick.

Smith was rated the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. Amari Bailey was also a five-star prospect and reportedly one of the standouts in the draft process.

Miller will join a Hornets corps that includes Terry Rozier Jr. and LaMelo Ball. He feels like they have enough to compete for a title.