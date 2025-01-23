Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller underwent successful surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist on Thursday and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season as a result, the team announced.

At this time, there is no clear timeframe for Miller's recovery after having surgery on Thursday. The Hornets will provide further updates when appropriate.

Miller, 22, was in the midst of his second NBA season with Charlotte before suffering this wrist injury on Jan. 15 against the Utah Jazz. He recorded 20 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes against the Jazz, helping lift the Hornets to a 117-112 win.

The 2023 second-overall pick finishes the 2024-25 season averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range.

Before suffering this wrist injury, Miller was in the midst of arguably the best offensive stretch of his career.

Over his last 11 games, Miller averaged 21.6 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor. Miller recorded at least 20 points in seven games during this span, including a 34-point night with seven made triples in a 110-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Earlier this season, Miller recorded a career-high 38 points with eight triples in a 123-121 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons.

Miller missing the remainder of the 2024-25 season is yet another setback for a young Hornets team that is in the midst of a rebuild. Grant Williams is already out for the season due to a torn ACL and other knee ligaments, and star guard LaMelo Ball has missed 11 games due to injury as well.

Amid their lackluster 11-29 record, the Hornets have won four of their last six games, highlighted by a 110-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks recently on MLK Day.

Without Miller on the court, the Hornets and first-year head coach Charles Lee will look to allocate more minutes to Josh Green, Cody Martin, and possibly newly acquired Josh Okogie.

Charlotte is currently tied with the Toronto Raptors for the third-fewest wins in the league this season.