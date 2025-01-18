As if the Charlotte Hornets haven't been through the gutter in terms of their injury luck already, more bad news beset the seemingly snakebitten franchise. Instead of being able to celebrate a hard-fought 125-123 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the Hornets received news that sophomore forward Brandon Miller, one of the fastest-rising young stars in the league, has suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist and is out indefinitely, as per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

Miller has been dealing with a wrist injury in recent weeks, landing himself on the injury report prior to the Hornets' clash against the Bulls on Friday night. But clearly, the 22-year-old wasn't even close to being 100 percent, as not only did he not receive the green light to suit up, he was diagnosed with a serious injury that leaves him with no concrete timeline for a return.