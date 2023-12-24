Brandon Miller returned to the bench on Saturday but was eventually ruled out.

The Charlotte Hornets' loss to the Denver Nuggets, 102-95, isn't the most concerning development from Saturday. The team lost Brandon Miller in the process, too, sparking fears about his availability moving forward.

Miller left at the end of the first quarter after Peyton Watson landed on him during a block attempt. Miller was hobbled when he stood up and limped to the locker room. He did comeback to the bench in an attempt to return to play, but was officially ruled moments later with a right ankle sprain. He will be listed as day-to-day moving forward, according to Hornets PR.

Brandon Miller walking to the locker room after his ankle had been stepped on during this exact play.pic.twitter.com/TsDGMNMlC7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

Hornets' injuries are piling up

Unfortunately, Brandon Miller's ankle sprain is just adding to an already stacked list of Hornets players that are hurt. Terry Rozier warmed up before the Nuggets game but was a late scratch with knee soreness. LaMelo Ball has missed the last 12 games with an ankle injury of his own.Mark Williams has also been out an extended period of time with lingering lower back issues the last few games.

Those are three guys out of their starting lineup that could potentially miss more games in the future. It's been a tough break to get everyone healthy on the court together early on in the 2023-24 season.

There is some for Hornets solace in all this

Other guys will have to step up to fill in the gaps. It's never easy missing out on several pieces, but it does help other guys shine. Against the Nuggets, Nick Smith Jr. was able to get going and drop a career-high 19 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to that, none of the starters' injuries are too egregious where they'll miss much more time. That includes Brandon Miller as well. An ankle sprain is a nagging injury. After the Christmas break, he should return at some point during their six-game road trip.