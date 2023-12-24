The Hornets had a brief scare regarding Brandon Miller.

The Charlotte Hornets haven't been playing too well to start the 2023-24 NBA season. To make matters worse, star point guard LaMelo Ball has not played this entire month due to an ankle injury. They've been among the worst teams in the NBA. But one bright spot for the Hornets has been rookie wing Brandon Miller. Miller has quietly been having a solid rookie season. The Hornets got potential bad news though on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets when Brandon Miller appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

UPDATE: @hornets guard Brandon Miller has returned to the LR with the sprained right ankle suffered in the 1Q and he will not return to tonight’s game — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 24, 2023

Brandon Miller walking to the locker room after his ankle had been stepped on during this exact play.pic.twitter.com/TsDGMNMlC7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

Brandon Miller had been going up for a layup during the Hornets game against the Nuggets when he collapsed with Peyton Watson and seemingly suffered an ankle injury when Watson stepped on it. Miller was initially able to return to the game though as per Hornets analyst Terrence Oglesby, but ultimately returned to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

https://twitter.com/T_Oglesby22/status/1738721945858813971

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Hornets had drawn criticism over their decision as many believed Scoot Henderson was the second best player in the draft and there were supposed knocks on Miller's game.

For those paying attention to the Hornets this season though, they've seen that Miller has been having a very good rookie season albeit flying under the radar. He's played in 24 games this season and has stared in 18 of them at a little over 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 15.0 points per game, 4.1 rebound and 2.3 assists with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.