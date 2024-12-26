The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will go head-to-head on Thursday night. However, Hornets forward Brandon Miller is dealing with an injury heading into the game. Is Miller going to play against the Wizards on Thursday?

Miller is dealing with a left ankle sprain. The Hornets are certainly hopeful to have him on the floor against the Wizards, but this will be a situation to closely monitor ahead of tip-off.

Miller, who is in his second NBA season, is averaging 21.5 points per game on 40.6 percent field goal and 35.3 percent three-point shooting so far this season. The Hornets forward is recording per game averages of 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per outing as well.

Here is everything we know about Brandon Miller's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Wizards.

Brandon Miller's injury status vs. Wizards

Miller is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Hornets and Wizards have endured forgettable seasons up to this point. Charlotte is 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-22 record, while the Wizards are last in the East with an abysmal 4-23 mark. The game on Thursday should be competitive, though.

Charlotte is attempting to build a winning roster around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. They clearly still have work to do given their underperformance, but the Hornets could realistically compete in a couple of years if they are able to complete a successful rebuild.

At the moment, however, the Hornets are not playing their best basketball. In fact, Charlotte has dropped five consecutive games heading into Thursday's clash. Perhaps they will be able to earn a victory against the worst team in the NBA.

When it comes to the question of if Brandon Miller is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, however, the answer is maybe.