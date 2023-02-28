Just as the Charlotte Hornets started to rack up wins, LaMelo Ball suffered a serious ankle injury against the Detroit Pistons. His teammate Gordon Hayward is no stranger to having his season derailed due to one brutal misstep.

The Hornets veteran spoke out about the injury after their 117-106 win over the Pistons on Monday night.

“It sucks, injuries are the worst part about the game. I know that all too well,” said Gordon Hayward on LaMelo Ball’s injury. “Already reached out to him, but it sucks and so I feel for him. I feel like we were starting to figure some stuff out a little bit and then another injury.”

Gordon Hayward also fractured his ankle during the season opener of his 2017-18 season, his first with the Boston Celtics. He didn’t play a single game the rest of the way, which could very likely be the same fate for Ball especially this late into the season with nothing much to play for.

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball has suffered a fracture in his right ankle, the Hornets have announced via @JerryDonatien. Here's the play where Ball suffered the fracture:pic.twitter.com/0uzRlZTWFh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 28, 2023

The Hornets had ripped off five straight wins, their best stretch of the season by far. Charlotte had been unable to string together even just three consecutive wins before their recent string of success.

LaMelo Ball was playing like a true All-Star in that span, averaging 25.4 points and 10.2 assists per game in their last five contests.

Given the fact that they’re still over 20 games under .500, the Hornets weren’t exactly sneaking up on a play-in spot. But for a year like this, seeing the development of their young star was arguably the most important aspect of the season.