Charlotte Hornets fans couldn’t help but be frustrated over the news that LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle fracture during Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Ball sustained the non-contact injury early in the third quarter of the contest. As he tried to do a crossover, he suddenly fell to the floor, with his right foot clearly giving up during the play. The Hornets quickly took him to the sidelines and ruled him out for the rest of the contest.

Later on, the team noted that he has a fracture in his right ankle. No timetable for his injury has been revealed, though there’s the possibility that he sits out the remainder of the campaign–especially since it’s unlikely the team contends for a playoff spot.

Despite the fact that Ball’s injury doesn’t really impact the Hornets that much considering that the team is far from postseason contention, Hornets fans are still disappointed and concerned with the shocking turn of events. After all, it is already LaMelo’s fourth ankle injury this season–missing a combined 24 games earlier in the campaign due to a left ankle problem.

“Unfortunately a great talent that just can’t stay healthy to live up to it ….. think B[randon] Roy,” one fan commented.

Another frustrated supporter said, “Just shut us down for the rest of the season. We’ve been put through hell this year.”

“Damn this is wild. Idk if I’ve ever seen a non-contact fractured bone like that. Hoping for a Speedy recovery,” a third Twitter user said.

Here are more reactions to Lamel’s ankle injury:

This year is just not for us https://t.co/08kfuPRqao pic.twitter.com/lFxTYE19cZ — PC Oof Magoos (@OofMagoos) February 28, 2023

Hopefully, LaMelo Ball will be able to bounce back from this latest setback. Perhaps instead of returning this season, he can focus on strengthening his ankles and making sure he’s 100 percent healthy when he suits up again.