The matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics got very testy during the fourth quarter on Friday night. With the Hornets trailing in a close game, forward Grant Williams ran straight through Jayson Tatum in an attempt to stop a Celtics fast break.

After a review, Williams was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was subsequently ejected. The call ended up being inconsequential, as the Celtics quickly put the game out of reach to walk out of Charlotte with a 124-109 win.

Shortly after Williams was tossed, forward Miles Bridges was also ejected for spiking a dead ball shot attempt into the stands. Bridges likely won't face any extra discipline from the league for his ejection, but the foul by Williams may warrant something more from Adam Silver.

Williams had had a quiet night against his former team before hitting the showers early, finishing with just six points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. The Hornets had a hard time slowing down Tatum, who finished with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Bridges also had a rough night before his ejection, scoring just 14 points on 5-for-16 while knocking down just two out of his 10 three-pointers. He is off to a very slow start in this regular season and is shooting under 25% from three-point range.

The pair of ejections capped off a contentious fourth quarter that included a technical foul on Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in a one-point game. The Celtics responded admirably to their coach's fire, finishing the game on a 24-10 run after the call.

Overall, Friday night has to be seen as a positive for the Hornets. They dropped to 2-3 on the season, but they showed that they can compete with one of the best teams in the NBA, even if it was just for stretches. LaMelo Ball had another incredible night at the start of his excellent season, finishing with 31 points before fouling out late in the game.

As for the Celtics, they keep humming along in their title defense and improve to 5-1. This wasn't their best performance, but they played some of their best basketball of the evening in the fourth quarter to get the job done.