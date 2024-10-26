The Charlotte Hornets split the two games on their road trip after losing to the Atlanta Hawks 125-120. It was a rough game early on, and Charlotte faced double-digit deficits but managed to make it interesting as the game went on. LaMelo Ball had his second straight 34-point performance in the losing effort. He shot 50% from the field, making 10 of his 20 shots, with nine of those 10 attempts coming from three-point land. That's a career-high for Ball from deep. Which is one made three away from the Hornets' record.

LaMelo Ball fouling out derailed the game for Hornets

Ball fouled out with about 3:30 left on the clock in the fourth quarter while cutting the lead to within 10 points. From there, Charlotte could not generate offense to keep up with Trae Young's 38-point outburst or get the necessary stops. The supporting cast did show up for Charlotte, with three other guys scoring in double figures. Miles Bridges registered his first 20-plus point game of the season after pouring in 27 points to help shoulder the scoring load.

Tre Mann also keeps up with his 6th Man of the Year campaign, scoring 17 points, and Nick Richards registered a double-double. On Friday night against Atlanta, they couldn't get those key stops to tie or take the lead late in crunch time.

Brandon Miller's presence was missed

As he continues to nurse his hamstring injury, the Hornets will miss out on Brandon Miller's production on the floor. Not only can he score with the best of them, but he is also one of Charlotte's better perimeter defenders. With his length, he might've been a more viable option to switch on to Trae Young if need be. Unfortunately, Miller still has to be reevaluated next week to see when he can hit the floor again. Until then, Charlotte will make do with what they got.

On the bright side, Josh Green made his season debut. He was questionable with left Achilles soreness, but ended up playing 18 minutes off the bench. As he knocks off some of the rust, he could be a valuable perimeter defender as they move forward.

Hornets defense will be key moving forward

Despite LaMelo Ball's two scoring outbursts, getting stops on the other side is still going to be what wins this team game down the stretch. With Green back into the fold, it could help to slow those speedier guards out there on the perimeter. The real key is Mark Williams' return to slow down offenses. Nick Richards has done a solid job, but they could still use their third-year big man. They're 11th in opponent's points per game through two games.

It's not terrible, but it could be even better when everyone is healthy and able to play. They're 15th in defensive efficiency as well, which is just about average so far. Fortunately, it's early in the season, and there are 80 more games left to get things tightened up on that end of the floor. As well as getting everyone as healthy and able to hit the floor.