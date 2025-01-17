During the last several years, the Charlotte Hornets have lurched their way through poor management decisions, poor play and poor health. The 2024-25 NBA season was supposed to mark a noticeable shift for the franchise. A playoff berth was never a plausible goal, but first-year head coach Charles Lee imbued the Spectrum Center with something that had not existed in a while– hope. The Hornets' young core, which includes promising wing Brandon Miller, was entrusted to feed that strange feeling.

Unfortunately, however, the same issues continue to afflict the team. Injuries derail momentum and prevents Charlotte from working through its basketball-related limitations– worst field goal percentage in league, 29th in points per game and 25th in 3-point shooting percentage. More than anything right now, fans want to see the Hornets close to or at full strength. But Miller's injury status might crush that wish.

The No. 2 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft is listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's road game versus the Chicago Bulls. Charlotte's opponent has its own problems, so there is a legitimate possibility the team can win consecutive games for the first time in more than two months. It will probably need an active Miller to reach that benchmark, however.

Wins and losses are no longer a central aspect of this Charlotte basketball season, but building chemistry and confidence is vitally important for Lee and his squad. So, the question is will Brandon Miller manage to suit up in the United Center?

Injury status of Hornets' Brandon Miller

The 22-year-old is considered questionable for the next game with a right wrist sprain. Uncertainty is the norm in Charlotte, and optimism is a rarity.

Miller, point guard Lonzo Ball and forward Miles Bridges have all missed at least 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign and center Mark Williams has missed more than 20. It is difficult to set goals when the most valuable players are inactive for considerable stretches of time. No coach is equipped to handle such a staggering amount of adversity. Nevertheless, Charles Lee must do what he can to light a spark in his team.

If Miller is cleared for action, the Hornets' top three offensive talents will share the court together against the Bulls, and that is something fans do not take for granted. Additionally, Williams is listed probable with knee soreness. He must also be mentioned when discussing the nucleus of this franchise. The third-year big man has accumulated a combined 55 points and 29 rebounds in the last two games, so ideally he will get the chance to stay hot.

Hornets-Bulls tips off at 8 p.m. ET, giving the team some time to make final decisions on Williams and Brandon Miller. The latter is battling an offensive slump after earning All-Rookie First-Team honors last season. A wrist injury does not foretell a swift turnaround.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.3 percent. Miller will try to rediscover his rhythm the next time he suits up, which could still be on Friday night. ClutchPoints will update you on his status when more information becomes available.