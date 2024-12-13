The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) are set to conclude their two-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls (10-15) on Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. Forward Miles Bridges, listed as questionable with a right knee bone bruise, remains a key focus in the team’s latest injury report.

Bridges has been sidelined since November 19, when he played 33 minutes in the Hornets’ NBA Cup loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He contributed 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists in that game. However, his absence has been felt, as the Hornets have won just two games since, including enduring an eight-game losing streak.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Miles Bridges' injury status vs. Bulls

Hornets head coach Charles Lee provided an encouraging update on Thursday regarding Bridges and LaMelo Ball, who remains out with a left calf strain.

“I would say both guys have reached the point of their return-to-play plan where they have introduced more group work or team setting work,” Lee said. “We'll see how they show up tomorrow, evaluate them, and see how their bodies responded to that and kind of go from there.”

Bridges’ availability for Friday’s game against the Bulls is expected to be a game-time decision, contingent on how he responds to increased activity in practice.

Despite his limited availability this season, Bridges has been a consistent contributor when on the court. He is the Hornets’ third-leading scorer, averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.

The Hornets will look to secure a much-needed win against a struggling Bulls team while monitoring Bridges’ status closely. A decision on his availability is likely to come closer to game time, as the team evaluates his response to recent practice sessions.

This game marks an important opportunity for the Hornets to regain some momentum as they work through injuries to key players.