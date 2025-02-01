If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to play alongside a superstar playmaker, it’s Josh Green. After spending four seasons running with Luka Doncic in Dallas, Green is now in Charlotte, and he can’t help but see some similarities between his former teammate and Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

“I think both of them have a high level of patience,” Green told Grant Afseth of RG. “They do a great job of slowing the game down and seeing things develop.”

And, as hard as it is to believe, Green's got a point. Ball has been putting up tremendous numbers this season — 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from the field.

While Doncic has been dominating the NBA as an MVP contender for years now, Ball is proving he’s got that same elite playmaking ability. According to Green, the key thing that sets them apart is how they control the pace of the game.

“He reads the game so well at a young age,” Green said. “He’s a very fluent, confident guard, and it’s fun to play with him. He plays with supreme confidence, trusts his teammates, and makes the game easier for everyone around him.”

LaMelo Ball's big season disregarded by All-Star selections

Even with the numbers and recognition, Ball got snubbed from the Eastern Conference All-Star team, despite finishing No. 1 in the fan vote. It was the first time since the NBA instituted the fan vote portion in 2017 that a player finished first in fan voting but didn't make the team.

Ball's brother, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, “They need to find a balance or just take the vote away. Somebody that’s that high in the fan vote and then doesn’t make the team, I don’t understand that. It kind of makes it seem like the fans don’t really matter.”

As for Green, he’s been settling in nicely with the Hornets, even if the team’s 12-33 record isn’t much to write home about. He’s been getting more minutes (28.2 per game) and shooting a career-best 42 percent from three, making the most of his new role.

Coming off a run to the NBA Finals with Dallas, Green knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. While the Hornets aren’t there yet, he believes they’re headed in the right direction — if they stick to what works.

“Just continuing to play in transition—we’re a young team, and I think that works in our favor,” Green said. “Also, staying confident and trusting each other.”