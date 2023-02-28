Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was forced to exit Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to a non-contact leg injury.

While trying to do a crossover against Killian Hayes in the third quarter, Ball suddenly lost his balance and fell to the floor. While it was not immediately clear what the issue was, the Hornets eventually shut down their playmaker for the remainder of the contest due to right ankle injury, per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

LaMelo Ball exited the Hornets-Pistons game with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury. Hope he's okay 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/0uzRlZTWFh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 28, 2023

There are no details yet on the severity of LaMelo Ball’s injury, though it’s safe to assume he’ll be undergoing more tests to determine the extent of the issue.

For now, Hornets fans should hope for the best when it comes to Ball’s injury. The 21-year-old has suffered from multiple injuries this season, including a left ankle problem in mid-November that forced him to miss 11 straight games. It’s the same issue that sidelined him for the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.

There’s some relief with the fact that Ball didn’t injure the same left ankle that has been bothering him, though it certainly doesn’t make his injury less concerning. Given his history with such kinds of health setbacks, the Hornets really need to proceed with caution so as not to risk Ball’s health moving forward.

Ball is the Hornets’ best player, so if he were to miss time because of his latest injury, it’ll certainly be a huge blow to the team. Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. can definitely fill in for him, but there’s no doubt the team is in trouble without him.