It looks like Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won’t be on the sidelines for long.

When Ball suffered a scary-looking left ankle injury last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, it seemed he would be facing a lengthy spell healing and rehabbing his foot. Fortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Ball’s injury isn’t as serious as initially thought and he appears to be making significant progress. In fact, his status for the Hornets’ Monday game against the Utah Jazz has been upgraded to questionable, per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

It’s certainly an encouraging sign for Charlotte, and even if Ball ends up sitting out against the Jazz, his current status still provides optimism for a quick return.

LaMelo Ball missed Saturday’s meeting with the Atlanta Hawks due to his latest injury, though the Hornets managed to stay afloat with a win against Trae Young and co. Terry Rozier, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee stepped up to help Charlotte win, and they’ll definitely be relied upon again should Ball sit out on Monday.

Ball is averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, so his presence will definitely be a big boost to the Hornets. Sure enough, however, Charlotte won’t be rushing the return of their star guard if he’s not 100 percent healthy. With that said, fans shouldn’t have their hopes up that he plays against the Jazz until the team confirms his final status.