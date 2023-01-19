LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets just can’t catch a break. The 21-year-old went down again on Wednesday night with a scary-looking injury against the Houston Rockets and it now seems like this is going to be another lengthy spell on the sidelines for the highly-touted point guard.

It was a freak accident for LaMelo who saw Hornets teammate PJ Washington land on his left ankle after a defensive play. Ball immediately hit the deck after the incident and he was slow to get up:

LaMelo Ball has his ankle stepped on and has to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rQYsny7cHi — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 19, 2023

That looked bad. Ball stayed on the ground for quite a while too, and the way the way he was lying flat on his back with his hands on his head seems to indicate that he already knew this wasn’t good. LaMelo could not put any weight on the ankle as he was helped to the locker room by the coaching staff.

The Hornets have already confirmed that Ball will be unable to return to the game. He has been initially diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.

LaMelo Ball is going to be undergoing more tests on his ankle on Thursday and we should know the full extent of the injury by then. However, given his injury history, it would not be surprising if he ends up missing time again because of this most recent knock. The Hornets star has already missed 24 out of his team’s 45 games played this season, and he could be in line for another spell on the sidelines.

In 21 games played this year, LaMelo is putting up career-best averages of 24.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.1 steals, while also connecting on 4.1 triples per game on a 37.4-percent clip.