The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the unluckiest teams in the league on the injury front, causing them to fall down the NBA standings. They entered their Tuesday night contest with a 7-27 record, a worrying sign of continued incompetence on the basketball court. But with the Hornets being more and more healthy as of late, things are bound to get better for LaMelo Ball and company, as evidenced by their 115-104 win over the floundering Phoenix Suns.

Ball, in particular, had himself a night; he put up 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, making the most out of his 28 shot attempts on the night, 12 of which he made. The Hornets star seemed to grow into the game, scoring 22 of his points in the second half as Charlotte kept the Suns at bay and compounded their woes.

After the game, the Hornets star's confidence seemed to be at an all-time high, although it's hard to tell considering how much belief Ball has in himself.

“Oh no, I always got that [swag]. Even when I wake up I just feel great for real. I don't know what it is. It's life, for real. God blessed me. He let me live so everyday is just a beauty,” Ball said in his postgame interview with Hornets on FanDuel Sports Network.

Expand Tweet

Indeed, Ball has always played with joy that suggests he's never taking anything for granted in his burgeoning young career. The Hornets star's confidence seeps through in every minute he spends on the hardwood, and in wins or losses, Ball is no different in his demeanor and approach to the game.

But of course, every professional athlete steps out to compete, and the Hornets should be on an upwards trajectory from here on out provided that they stay healthy.

Hornets outmuscle Suns in huge home win

It's not too often that a team misses 60 field-goal attempts and still wins the game. But it's a testament to the Hornets' toughness and hustle that they hauled in 20 offensive boards, overcoming a poor shooting night from two and three to get a double-digit win over the Suns.

Mark Williams and Nick Richards were having a field day against the Suns, exposing their flimsy frontcourt that's currently in flux in the aftermath of Jusuf Nurkic's benching. And that simply set the stage for LaMelo Ball to torch the Suns in the second half, sealing the Hornets' eighth victory of the season.