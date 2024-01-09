It looks like LaMelo Ball's recovery is going well

The Charlotte Hornets are currently playing the Chicago Bulls in hopes of finding their rhythm for a season turnaround. Plagued with injuries to go with a losing record, the Hornets' ongoing season is one full of frustration. Regardless, there seems to be a small glimmer of hope for fans in the form of Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

Prior to Monday's tipoff, Ball was seen doing drills with a trainer. Effortlessly swishing three-pointers, the point guard looked ready to be back on the floor from a visual standpoint.

LaMelo Ball getting in some pregame work before tonight’s Hornets vs. Bulls game 🔥 Ball has been out since November 26 with an ankle injury. (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/omjCywhuNU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2024

Ball has been sidelined since late November due to an ankle injury. Prior to missing games, the Hornets' franchise player was averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Hornets' continuous struggle with injuries amid a losing season

Losing Ball's offensive abilities had manifested in losses piling up, especially in December when the team suffered an 11-game losing streak. While the Hornets did already have a below .500 record before Ball's injury, one could theorize how LaMelo's presence might have prevented the team's December streak from reaching that many games.

It doesn't help how Charlotte's other key players are also hurt. Entering Monday's matchup against the Bulls, the Hornets are also without the following names: Gordon Hayward (left calf), Mark Williams (lower back), PJ Washington (right foot), Frank Ntilikina (left tibia) and Cody Martin (groin).

At the moment, the days ahead continue looking grim for the Hornets. However, a returning LaMelo Ball is at least one of the few things the Charlotte faithful can anticipate moving forward.