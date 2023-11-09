LaMelo Ball shot down concerns about his conditioning as his slow start to the 2023-24 campaign with the Hornets continues

LaMelo Ball has had a rough start to the 2023-24 season, and as a result, the Charlotte Hornets have struggled a bit as well. Through his first seven games of the season, Ball is averaging under 20 points per game (19.6) while hitting just 38.7 percent of his shots from the floor. It certainly wasn't the start to the season the talented guard was hoping for.

Ball has mentioned that he is still trying to get back into rhythm after he spent most of the summer rehabbing from an ankle injury, and Hornets head coach Steve Clifford has supported those claims as well, highlighting how Ball hadn't taken the court all summer until a week before training camp. Fortunately, it seems like Ball has gotten his groove back as of late.

LaMelo Ball working to get back in the swing of things for the Hornets

In his last two outings, Ball has posted a pair of 30+ points, including a 30-point triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks, which was the first one in Hornets history in over two decades. His 34-point night against the Washington Wizards was also his highest point output in over a year so it looks like he's starting to get going. After only playing 36 games last year, questions were swirling around Ball's durability and how effective he'll be after his injury-riddled 2022-23 campaign, but Ball doesn't believe that's an issue.

“I’m just going to say I always feel like myself no matter what,” Ball said. “When I am hurt, or not hurt, I’m always going to be Melo.”

Ball seems to be getting his rhythm back, his volume of shots from behind the arc is high, and he has been more aggressive in getting to the paint to use his 6'7 frame to finish over smaller guards. “I’ve been feeling better playing, so yeah, definitely (rhythm carrying over),” Ball continued. The Hornets have only won two of their first seven games, but it's a good sign to see their franchise player being effective again.