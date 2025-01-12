Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is putting up shots at a rapid pace. Ball is taking the most NBA shot attempts per minute since Wilt Chamberlain in the 1960s, per HoopsHype. Ball's throwing up about 25 total field goal attempts per game, per Reddit.

Expand Tweet

You have to go back to 1965 to see a player shoot as much per minute as Ball.

Those are pretty exhaustive numbers, especially since Ball is playing about 34 minutes per game. His shot attempt stats are in elite company, as only Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor have thrown up more shots per minute since the 1960s.

Ball plays for a Hornets team that is struggling this season. The squad has a 8-27 record this year, and one of the poorest marks in the entire league. Only the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors are doing worse in the East this year.

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in points this season

Ball is trying to do it all for the Hornets. He leads the team in scoring, with a nearly 30 point scoring average per contest. In the team's last game against the Phoenix Suns, Ball poured in 32 in 35 total minutes of action.

While Ball's field goal stats may imply he's a selfish player, the guard is averaging more than 7 assists a game. He leads the team in that category, as well as steals. Ball was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He finished his rookie season as the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2021.

The Hornets are hoping Ball can lead the franchise to greatness. Charlotte hasn't had much success since the Hornets franchise was founded more than 30 years ago. Charlotte doesn't have a single NBA championship, or even a conference or division title.

Hornets fans surely have to get excited about Ball being in the same company as Chamberlain. The great Chamberlain finished his lengthy NBA career with more than 31,000 points and 23,000 rebounds. Chamberlain won two NBA championships before he retired in 1973. Chamberlain passed away in 1999.

Ball's next opportunity to score is Sunday, as the Hornets are in Phoenix to play the Suns. The game tips off at 9:00 ET. Phoenix is 18-19 on the season. It will be the first game in a while for the Hornets, who had games against Los Angeles teams canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires.