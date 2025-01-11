The NBA has postponed more games due to the Los Angeles fires, as the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets games have been postponed, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This news comes at a scary time for many across the city and the league.

For instance, Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home due to the fires. Not to mention, teams across the league have sent their support to anyone involved. The NBA has sent multiple statements and has been willing to do whatever is necessary to ensure safety.

This marks another instance of sporting events being postponed or canceled. In the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams will play their playoff game in Arizona due to the LA wildfires. The Cardinals picked up the Rams in Los Angeles for the game. As the fires continue to ravage the community, the hope now is that people are safe and being evacuated to safety.

Lakers-Spurs, Clippers-Hornets show tragedy of LA fires in NBA

Many folks throughout the league are taking literal life-saving measures to prevent the fires. For instance, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard left the team due to the wildfires. It's a scary moment for many, as their lives are in danger. Luckily, the NBA is caring for the livelihoods of their players. It's been a players league for quite a while, but this is extremely different.

Homes are destroyed, and lives are altered due to one of the strongest fires in the city's history. Luckily, firefighters and emergency crews have been at the forefront of containing the fire. Two of the five fires remain. Still, containing three of them is a victory, in and out of itself.

No matter what, the LA fires have been the topic of conversation across the league. For example, Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talked about the fires before Thursday's game. He even mentioned that he had friends personally impacted by the fires.

The NBA community has come together once again to support its own. A natural disaster like this is not to be taken lightly, and the association isn't doing so. There hasn't been a replacement date to make up the games. However, that's the last thing on people's minds.

Ensuring the safety of the players, and their families is the top priority for the NBA. For now, they'll continually hope that the fires stop altogether sooner rather than later.