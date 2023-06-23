The Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the number two pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Despite the constant back and forth on social media that Adrian Wojnarowski and other insiders were putting out about the Scoot Henderson & Miller being selected, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak set the record straight just minutes after selecting Miller.

“Brandon Miller was our favorite all along. It wasn't an easy decision. We think he was the best player available. They are both excellent players, but he's the one that we feel will be great in Charlotte.”

He also continued on to mention that everyone was in favor of drafting Miller over Henderson all along- scouts, coaches, and everyone in management. It was essentially a no-brainer for everyone on staff apparently. Brandon Miller mentioned on TV after being selected that Michael Jordan made him feel right at home after working out for a second time in Charlotte.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miller will come in and help form out the rest of the Hornets' young core alongside LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. He'll slide from any position from shooting guard, small forward, and soak up some minutes at the other forward spot as well. He also has the potential to become a go to scorer at some point in his career if he's anything like his goat, Paul George. Who Miller models his game after and you can clearly see the similarities if you run back the tape. So pairing an All-Star caliber point guard with a player of that mold should make for a fun brand of basketball in Buzz city.

Henderson would have been a fantastic option too, but this truly seems like it could of been a win-win situation no matter what prospect they decided to grab. Both young men could go on to have long, prosperous careers in the NBA.