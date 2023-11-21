The Hornets pulled off a thrilling win in overtime against the Celtics and Miles Bridges gave his honest take postgame.

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a four game losing streak in impressive fashion, knocking off the league-leading Boston Celtics at home in a 121-118 overtime thriller. The game featured an epic duel between Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Hornets guard LaMelo Ball with each player finishing with 45 points and 36 points, respectively. The Hornets have been struggling though to start this season and currently hold a record of 4-9. But a win like this can turn their season around, at least that's what Miles Bridges believes as he gave his thoughts on the win via Bally Sports.

“It feels great, I feel like this could be a turn around game for us. I feel like this is a game that can get us going and get us playing at our potential,” Bridges said. “We're getting guys back so I feel like we're starting to get better.”

Miles Bridges came up huge in the Hornets' win with a late game 3-point shot in overtime that broke a tie at 116 and put the Hornets ahead. The Celtics had an opportunity to tie the game when Jayson Tatum went to the line for three free throws, but he missed the third attempt.

Bridges has returned to the Hornets lineup after serving a 10-game suspension for domestic violence charges. He was initially suspended 30 games but the NBA credited 20 of those to last season. Bridges finished the game with 14 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and one steal. He shot 3-13 from the field, 2-7 from the three-point line and 6-6 from the free-throw line.