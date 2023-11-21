The Celtics vs. Hornets game on Monday night featured an epic duel on the court between Jayson Tatum and LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets may be struggling to start the 2023-24 NBA season, but that didn't stop them from putting on an epic performance against the team with the best record in the NBA in the Boston Celtics. The Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-118 win in overtime against the Celtics at home. The game featured quite the duel between Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Naturally, fans took to social media in awe of the two stars battling back and forth throughout the game.

I never knew Jayson Tatum vs Lamelo Ball was the duel the hoop world needed. Battle of the light brights on a Monday 🙌🏾 — 2 Letters After A (@Cizzzzle21) November 21, 2023

I just watched LaMelo Ball guard Jayson Tatum like wow, bro the sport of basketball is amazing. — Creative Gold (@1creativegold) November 21, 2023

LaMelo Ball and Jayson Tatum having one of the best duels all season. — ً (@MexicanHoopsPal) November 21, 2023

Jayson Tatum 45 Lamelo Ball 36 What a GAME!! — Mowla (@syedmowla) November 21, 2023

HORNETS-CELTICS MADE ME JUMP OFF MY COUCH LaMelo Ball:

36 pts | 9 reb | 8 ast Jayson Tatum:

45 pts | 13 reb | 6 ast — TrailofSports (@TrailofSports) November 21, 2023

In the Hornets win, LaMelo Ball finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one blocked shot. He shot 15-27 (55.6 percent) from the field, 5-11 (45.5 percent) from the three point line and 1-1 from the free throw line. In comparison, Jayson Tatum finished with 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. He shot 15-28 (53.6 percent) from the field, 7-15 (46.7 percent) from the three point line and 8-10 (80 percent) from the free throw line. Tatum played 43 minutes while Ball played 41.

The loss snaps a six-game win streak for the Celtics who fall to 11-3 while the Hornets improve to 4-9. The Celtics had been ahead 108-99 with about two minutes left in the game before the Hornets were able to force overtime with a 9-0 run. In overtime, Miles Bridges broke a 116-116 tie with a late three-pointer to put the Hornets ahead. Tatum had the chance to tie the game at the free throw line after being fouled on a three point attempt, but he missed the last one after knocking down the first two.