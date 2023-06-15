Miles Bridges is returning soon. He indicated as much in a recent tweet, though it's unknown if he'll rejoin the Charlotte Hornets or move to a different team.

On Twitter, Bridges posted a “back” and “soon” emoji. While he didn't elaborate on the tweet and did not specifically say what it's about, fans were quick to assume he's pertaining to his NBA comeback.

🔙🔜 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 14, 2023

Miles Bridges missed the whole 2022-23 season due to domestic violation charges. He was supposed to be a free agent after his contract expired following the 2021-22 campaign. The Hornets wanted to bring him back and extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer, though both sides agreed to let the offer expire as Bridges' legal issue played out.

Bridges eventually entered a plea of no contest to a felony domestic violence charge, allowing his other chargers to be dismissed.

The 25-year-old big man now has a path back to the NBA, but it remains to be seen where he'll end up with. The NBA handed him a 30-game suspension as a result of his domestic violence issue, though the league ruled that 20 games of the suspension has been served. With that said, Bridges will have to miss the first 10 contests when he signs a contract with a team for the 2023-24 season.

The Hornets are said to be interested in bringing him back, though there's naturally some apprehension considering his case.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what Charlotte will do and whether Bridges will get another shot in the league.