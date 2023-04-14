Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Miles Bridges was set to get a big payday in NBA free agency before a report and investigation came out regarding assault. Now, the NBA has decided to suspend the former Charlotte Hornets star for 30 games, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The NBA is suspending Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for 30 games – with 20 games considered already served, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. So Bridges will serve 10-game suspension for start of 2023-24 season.”

It has been a long time since any update was given on Bridges, and he even teased a potential return to the Hornets lineup a while ago. However, now he receives a 30-game suspension, although 20 games have already been served.

Bridges entered free agency as one of the better players, but the allegations were too much for teams to take a chance on.

Bridges played 80 games for the Hornets in 2021-2022 and averaged a career-high 20.2 PPG with seven rebounds and 3.8 assists. Perhaps the most surprising part of Bridges’ suspension is that 20 games have already been served even though he wasn’t on any roster for the 2022-2023 NBA campaign.

Finally clarity on Miles Bridges, 30 game suspension with 20 served retrospectively so he’s only facing a 10 game suspension next year. I’ve cant remember the NBA doing retrospective suspension before, perhaps some admittance that the investigation took longer than they had hoped — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) April 14, 2023

With Miles Bridges still a free agent, it will be interesting to see how NBA teams value him after the investigation and after he missed an entire season. There is no denying the talent Bridges brings, and the two-man game with him and LaMelo Ball was electric to watch in Charlotte.

If he does sign with a new team this summer, he will have to sit out the first 10 games of the season.