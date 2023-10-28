The Charlotte Hornets are hoping for a better 2023-24 season than the season they had last year. They're a team that has lot of question marks surrounding the roster. They have a potential franchise player in point guard LaMelo Ball, an intriguing lottery pick in Brandon Miller and a few other worthwhile pieces. One player the Hornets are going to be counting on quite a bit this season is PJ Washington. Washington re-signed with the Hornets in free agency and he revealed via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer that his confidence is soaring following his offseason improvements.

“For me, that's what I've been working on all summer, just trying to be versatile in the way I can finish around the rim,” Washington said. “I'm just trying to show what I've been working on and just try to continue to do that. I'm just trying to get to my spots. I feel like if I can get to a spot, I feel like it's going to go in every time. As long as I can get to where I want to get, it's lights out.”

The Hornets and their fans will certainly appreciate the confidence displayed by PJ Washington regarding his scoring ability. Washington hit the offseason as a restricted free agent. He drew interest from other teams but ultimately agreed on a long term deal with the Hornets.

Last season, Washington had a career year, averaging a career high 15.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73 percent shooting from the free-throw line.