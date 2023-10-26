The Charlotte Hornets kicked off the 2023-24 season in style with a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 116-110. After trailing by 11 points at one point in the game, the Hornets rallied back to turn the game around. All five starters scored in double figures and even managed to snag at least five rebounds apiece.

It was a great all around team win, but it would not have been possible without a major contribution from their rookie, Brandon Miller. Although he's not a starter, he stepped in and stepped up in a big way. Miller finished the game with 13 points in 25 minutes and potentially could have had more if not for the early foul trouble.

Miller impressed his coach

“I think you can see tonight where he is not like most guys his age,” head coach Steve Clifford said afterwards.

“He gets in foul trouble in the first half, which some guys wouldn’t be able to come back. He had a couple calls that could’ve gone his way, but he didn’t get the call. He made some huge, huge plays in the fourth quarter. If you watch him, he’s got great self confidence and he competes so naturally. That’s the way he is in practice every day.”

Miller isn't your typical 20-year-old kid. In his first game, he hit two big momentum changing threes to help his team get back in the game.

“I had a lot of fun when both went through the net,” Miller explained. “I think the crowd loved it. I think it was just enjoying the moments with my teammates and just getting the win was the best part.”

Again, if not for the foul trouble, Miller could have possibly scored more points. Out of nine attempts he nailed five of them. He has the confidence to go out there and operate like a number one scorer. Finding a rhythm off the bench provides a nice spark for any team, but it's a different kind of juice when it comes from a young guy.

Despite the huge night, Brandon Miller admitted that “it definitely hasn't settled in” for him yet. He should adjust fast though. After an impact like that, he is sure to see the floor more night after night.